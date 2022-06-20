Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 20, 2022

South Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta along with senior officials inspecting losses caused due to riot and violence by Army aspirants, at the Secunderabad junction Railway station on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

1. Agitating students of IIIT Basar, whose stir has entered the seventh day today will announce their future course of action today after they rejected the offer made by the Government to redress their grievances.

2. Apart from 46 Army job aspirants nabbed by the police in connection with the Secunderabad railway station violence, more arrests are likely to be made by the police as SIT has started analysing the CCTV footage at the station and other nearby areas.

3. Multiple cases were registered in Gopalpuram police station against unknown youth, who allegedly damaged RTC buses and then entered the Secunderabad railway station to indulge in largescale violence subsequently.

4. The steering committee of the State BJP led by party chief Bandi Sanjay and others will visit venue of the National executive meeting to review the arrangements.

5. A study is published in American Journal of Physiology of which a Nephrologist from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad was part has found that farmers and daily wage workers working in sugar cane fields are at risk of chronic kidney diseases of unknown etiology. A study through multinational collaboration has concluded that Inhaled Silica Nanoparticles Causes Chronic Kidney Disease in Rats. Amorphous silica nanoparticles were found in burned sugarcane fields.

6. Telangana Municipal department has plans to procure modern sanitation dredging and cleaning machines for all urban local bodies by Independence Day and avoid manual scavenging.

7. Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao to visit Sangareddy district and to inaugurate Talelma Lift Irrigation Scheme at Saipet Village in Vatpally mandal in Andol constituency.