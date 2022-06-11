Telangana latest news developments today
- The State government has decided to regularise the services of contract lecturers in junior colleges and displayed their list on its website.
- A meeting of senior Congress leaders to discuss organising a demonstration in front of the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Monday to coincide with the appearance of Rahul Gandhi before the ED office in Delhi on the same day.
