Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today
- Curtain raiser on budget session of Assembly from tomorrow. Chief Minister will preside over a Cabinet meeting to approve the budget. Congress legislature party to meet today to discuss its strategy on the floor of the House.
- Government to felicitate over one thousand sanitation workers, ASHA workers and other working-class women as part of its three-day International Women’s Day celebrations from today
