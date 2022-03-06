Key news developments from Telangana on March 6, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Curtain raiser on budget session of Assembly from tomorrow. Chief Minister will preside over a Cabinet meeting to approve the budget. Congress legislature party to meet today to discuss its strategy on the floor of the House. Government to felicitate over one thousand sanitation workers, ASHA workers and other working-class women as part of its three-day International Women’s Day celebrations from today

