Telangana latest news developments today — June 24, 2022

Polavaram irrigation project in West Godavari. File | Photo Credit: T. Appala Naidu

Inflows into reservoirs on Godavari in Telangana pick up due to rains in the catchment of Maharashtra. Irrigation officials have prepared plans to irrigate 39 lakh acres with water from 24 major reservoirs and 34 medium projects. The class ten and Intermediate courses this year will cover 100 per cent syllabus due to return of normalcy on the COVID-19 front. The exams for the two courses over the last two years were conducted with only 70 per cent of the syllabus. Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy to visit those locked up at the Chanchalguda jail for rioting at Secunderabad railway station. New service rules for Group IV posts of the State government are expected today.



