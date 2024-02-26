GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Intermediate Public examinations from February 28

All exam centres equipped with CCTV 

February 26, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

B. Pradeep
Shruthi Ojha, secretary to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, addressing a press conference on the schedule for Intermediate Public (Theory) Examination for first and second year students, at BIE office in Hyderabad on February 26, 2024.

Shruthi Ojha, secretary to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, addressing a press conference on the schedule for Intermediate Public (Theory) Examination for first and second year students, at BIE office in Hyderabad on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct the Intermediate Public (theory) examinations for first and second-year students starting February 28, 2024.

ALSO READ
Telangana first & second year intermediate examinations | Of the nearly 9.5 lakh students appeared, more than 5.93 lakh passed

This year, a total of 9,80,978 students, including 4,42,413 girl students, would appear for the examination. This also includes 1,46,811 students from Government junior colleges in the State.

Addressing presspersons here, Secretary (BIE) Shruti Ojha said one exam will be conducted a day, from 9 a.m. till 12 noon.

“All arrangements, reviews with multiple departments in the districts and pre-activities of the department are completed for a smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations. Students’ syllabus and pre-final examinations were also completed as per schedule,” she said, exuding confidence that the results would be better this year.

All the examination centres in the State, a total of 1,521, will also be equipped with multiple CCTV cameras to ensure there are no incidents, she said.

Screenshot of the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in taken on February 26, 2024.

Screenshot of the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in taken on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Board has released the examination hall tickets online, on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, for students to download them. Ms. Ojha said there are no issues or complaints in downloading the hall ticket as the required technical support was also increased. As of Monday noon, about three lakh students have successfully downloaded their hall tickets, she said.

Related Topics

Telangana / test/examination

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.