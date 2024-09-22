GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Sri Lanka elections result LIVE: Dissanayaka leads Sri Lanka’s Presidential vote

Anura Kumara Dissanayake maintains his lead in trends as he bagged 21 out of 22 postal districts

Updated - September 22, 2024 10:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the presidential candidate from National People's Power, shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station, on the day of the presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the presidential candidate from National People's Power, shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station, on the day of the presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Photo Credit: Reuters

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist JVP’s broader front National People’s Power (NPP), on Sunday consolidated his lead in Sri Lanka’s presidential election.

According to reports, Mr. Dissanayake, grabbed a commanding early lead. He has won about 53% of a million votes counted so far in the election, Sri Lanka’s Election Commission data added. 

Also read: Sri Lankan polls: economy takes centre stage | Explained

In the cumulative vote count declared by 7 a.m. on Sunday (September 22, 2024), 56-year-old, Mr. Dissanayake amassed 727,000 votes or 52% against his nearest rival 57-year-old Sajith Premadasa, the main Opposition leader who received 333,000 votes at 23%.

The incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75, was trailing way behind with 235,000 votes at 16%.

Earlier, Sri Lankans stepped out to vote on September 21, 2024, to elect their next President in a crucial election, the first to be held after the island nation’s economy crashed in 2022.

Check the live updates here:
  • September 22, 2024 09:58
    Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry congratulates Dissanayake

    Ranil Wickremesinghe is yet to concede defeat but his Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on congratulates Mr. Dissanayake for his win.

  • September 22, 2024 09:50
    Anura Kumara Dissanayake maintains lead

    National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake continues to maintain his lead. Mr. Dissanayake has won 21 of the 22 postal district votes while bagging several results across parliamentary seats. 

    -PTI

Published - September 22, 2024 09:50 am IST

