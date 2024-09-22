Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of the Marxist JVP’s broader front National People’s Power (NPP), on Sunday consolidated his lead in Sri Lanka’s presidential election.

According to reports, Mr. Dissanayake, grabbed a commanding early lead. He has won about 53% of a million votes counted so far in the election, Sri Lanka’s Election Commission data added.

In the cumulative vote count declared by 7 a.m. on Sunday (September 22, 2024), 56-year-old, Mr. Dissanayake amassed 727,000 votes or 52% against his nearest rival 57-year-old Sajith Premadasa, the main Opposition leader who received 333,000 votes at 23%.

The incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75, was trailing way behind with 235,000 votes at 16%.

Earlier, Sri Lankans stepped out to vote on September 21, 2024, to elect their next President in a crucial election, the first to be held after the island nation’s economy crashed in 2022.