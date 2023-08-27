HamberMenu
Telangana in the clutches of KCR and its time to liberate it: Kharge

Mr. Kharge asked if Mr. KCR claimed himself to be a secularist why was he colluding with the BJP?

August 27, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing during a public meeting announce the SC/ST Declaration ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on August 26, 2023.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing during a public meeting announce the SC/ST Declaration ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on August 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Telangana is in the clutches of one single person and alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has taken over the State given by Sonia Gandhi to fulfil the decades-long aspiration for a separate State.

And now Mr. KCR is hobnobbing with the BJP, he alleged and urged the people to be wary of their friendship that would be detrimental to the State. Mr. Kharge was speaking at the Praja Garjana Sabha held at Chevella after releasing the 12-point declaration of the Congress for SCs and STs

Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders at a public meet in at Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday.

Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders at a public meet in at Chevella in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Mr. Kharge asked if Mr. KCR claimed himself to be a secularist why was he colluding with the BJP? “He doesn’t come on any platform that is against the BJP,” he alleged. The trust factor of KCR was always a question, he warned and alleged that he took a picture with Sonia Gandhi along with the family and went back on the word of working with the Congress.

Ridiculing the political parties that questioned the Congress’s contribution to the country, he said the country did not even have enough food production to sustain people. The initial days of Independence had several unimaginable challenges, including bringing princely states into Indian Union and this was done by Nehru-Patel combination.

Who constructed the Irrigation projects, established the IITs, IIMs, AIIMs, Defence Institutes and Public Sector Undertakings that pushed India into a new league? he asked and asked parties to introspect who established the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). People had also seen what the non-Congress governments that ruled for decades had done to the country, Mr. Kharge said.

Congress implemented land reforms banned the Zamindari system and nationalised the banks. Everything that is associated with development in the country was the Congress’s contribution including the reforms in the fields of education and medicine. The ideology of Congress is to keep the country united, Mr. Kharge added.

