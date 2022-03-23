Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali says strict action will be taken against godown

Mahmood Ali said all assistance is being extended to the victims’ families. Their mortal remains would be sent to their home State

Home Minister Mahmood Ali reached Bhoiguda where 11 migrant workers perished in a raging fire in a godown on March 23 morning and said strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The Home Minister was speaking to the media even as smoke issues from within the cracks and fissures of a timber depot-cum-scrap godown, several hours after firemen doused the flames, a reminder of how infernal the blaze was. “The owner of the godown is at fault. He will be arrested and action will be taken against him,” Mr. Ali said.

While there were 12 migrant worker in the godown, 11 died and one is injured. He is being treated at Gandhi Hospital. Mr. Ali said all assistance is being extended to the victims’ families. Their mortal remains would be sent to their home State.

Touching upon the issue of illegal godowns, he said a meeting would be convened later in the afternoon where the number of illegal godowns and the number of migrant workers would be ascertained. Since the fire broke out early in the morning, a phalanx of police cordoned off the the area, even as firemen pointed out that the structure, made of blue and white profile sheets, remained unstable. Politicians, including Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, reached the spot.