Telangana HC seeks report on deletion of lands of 76 ST farmers

Deletion without notice has deprived them of benefits under govt. schemes: lawyer

Observing that some procedure should be followed while deleting names of land owners from Dharani portal, Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of Telangana High Court has instructed Kamareddy Collector to file a report on deletion of details of lands owned by 76 farmers belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by one of the cultivators, Bhupally Sailu, apart from a few others. All the petitioners hail from different tandas of Yacharam mandal. The petitioners claimed that the government had assigned them land parcels ranging from half acre to three acres long ago.

They stated that they were even issued patta certificates to cultivate the land. The petitioners’ counsel contended that the government had issued pattadar passbooks to the 76 tribal farmers. They were also getting financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme, the lawyer told the court. However, recently, the government deleted the names of the petitioners from Dharani portal without serving any notice to them. This resulted in deprivation of the assistance under Rythu Bandhu and other government schemes, the lawyer added

The judge did not agree with the contentions of the government pleader that the lands allotted to them belonged to the Forest department. He also directed the District Collector to not dispossess the petitioners from their respective lands till final adjudication of the petition.