Telangana HC judge passes away

Justice P. Keshava Rao of Telangana High Court passed away in the early hours of August 9. The sitting judge of the High Court was undergoing treatment for an ailment at a private hospital.

Sources in the hospital said he was being treated for brain tumor.

Demise of the judge was announced at 3.47 a.m. Mortal remains of Justice Rao would be kept at his residence in Madhuban Enclave on street no. 4, Habsiguda, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The funeral would be held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam at 3 p.m.


