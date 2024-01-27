GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana government invites applications for posts of vice chancellor in 10 State universities

Applications with bio-data details in a prescribed format along with documentary evidence should be sent before February 12

January 27, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The notification issued by Telangana government’s Higher Education department.

Living up to the assurance that the vice chancellors will be appointed much before the present occupants complete their term, the Telangana government invited applications for the posts of vice chancellor in 10 State universities, including Osmania University in Hyderabad.

A note from Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Burra Venkatesham said that applications with bio-data details in a prescribed format along with documentary evidence should be sent before February 12. The details with regard to the eligibility criteria will be available on ‘www.tsche.ac.in.’

The State universities to which the applications were sought are Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, Kakatiya University in Warangal, Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, Sathavahana University in Karimnagar, Telangana University in Nizamabad, Palamuru University in Mahabubnagar, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy earlier in a meeting with officials directed them not to let the universities function without vice chancellors even for a day and asked them to expedite the process. This would be the first time if the government completes the process of selecting new vice chancellors much before the term of the present vice chancellors end.

Mr. Burra Venkatesham said the Chief Minister wants the existing vice chancellors to hand over the charge to the new VCs to be selected on May 21 when the term of 10 vice chancellors will be completed.

