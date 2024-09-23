GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi meets Palestinian PM Abbas in New York, expresses deep concern over Gaza humanitarian crisis

Prime Minister Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day U.S. visit, where he met the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session

Published - September 23, 2024 08:20 am IST - New York

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an Indian community event, in New York, USA, Sunday (September 22, 2024)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an Indian community event, in New York, USA, Sunday (September 22, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with world leaders including his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirming India's support for the Palestinian people.

Mr. Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day U.S. visit and met the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

PM Modi attends tech CEOs roundtable in New York

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade," Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

"Deepening the warm and close friendship. PM @narendramodi met PM @kpsharmaoli of Nepal, on the sidelines of the UNGA today," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

"The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of age-old, multi-faceted and expanding - partnership," it added.

Mr. Oli is in the U.S. on his maiden foreign visit to attend the 79th Session of the UNGA, breaking the tradition of visiting a neighbouring country first.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji on the sidelines of #UNGA79. During the meeting, various matters of bilateral relations were discussed," Mr. Oli said in a post on X.

India to open new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles: PM Modi

Mr. Modi met with Palestine's President Mr. Abbas and reiterated India's support for the Palestinian people.

"PM @narendramodi met H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today," the MEA said in an X post.

“Prime Minister expressed deep concern at the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating security situation in the region and reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including continued humanitarian assistance,” said MEA.

PM Modi also met Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah and discussed ways to deepen "historical linkages" and "people-to-people contacts".

"Taking new strides in India-Kuwait ties. PM @narendramodi met HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait today, on the sidelines of UNGA. The leaders reviewed - bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen our historical linkages and strong people to people contacts," the MEA said in a separate post on X.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the U.S. in a roundtable conference.

Modi celebrates his return to power at U.S. diaspora event

He addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York before it.

Mr. Modi reached New York on Sunday (September 22, 2024) after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday (September 21, 2024). In Wilmington, he also held bilateral talks with Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

(With inputs from PTI)

