Telangana Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to lead the party

Bhatti Vikramarka faults Kapil Sibal for questioning Gandhi family

As the Congress leadership crisis at the national level deepens, the Telangana Congress has backed AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and passed a resolution in support of the leadership.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu, Seethakka, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy said at a press conference that they totally back the leadership of the Gandhis and urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as president of the party.

Mr. Vikramarka said the Gandhi family can only keep the party united and their role was of paramount importance in taking on the rising communal forces that are bent on dividing people and the country. This country can be kept united only on secular values and only Congress can save secularism and Constitution. “Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead the party,” he said.

Mr. Bhatti reminded that Rahul Gandhi was never after power and he did not even take up ministerial positions though he had an opportunity to become the Prime Minister. Such selfless service-oriented people are needed for the country, he said.

He said leaders like Kapil Sibal, questioning the Gandhi family, should remember that their fame as Union Minister was due to the Congress party. After enjoying power due to the Gandhi family, it is unfortunate that people like Kapil Sibal are targeting the leadership, he said.

The Congress MLAs said that the impact of Punjab results will not be seen in Telangana. Mr. Bhatti also took the occasion to remind that the party lost power in 1970 but came back strongly in 1980.