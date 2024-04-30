Telangana CM urged to save SWG pipe industry

April 30, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana SWG (Standard Wire Gauge) pipe manufacturers association on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to ensure that SWG pipes are used in all works taken up by the GHMC, HMWS&SB, gram panchayats and DTPC layouts to save the industry.

In a press release, association president P. Vara Prasad Rao said there are 36 units making eco-friendly clay SWGs in the State and they are on the verge of closure because of the shift towards the plastic pipes for the sewerage works. The SWG pipes are made without any chemicals and are sturdy as they are dried naturally and burnt in kilns for up to 1,000 degree C.

He further said that the SWG pipes can resist corrosion and withstand pressure from traffic plying above. It is also labour intensive, employing 4,000 as direct employees and many more as indirect staff, said the release.