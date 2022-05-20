Telangana CM to begin India tour with Chandigarh as the first stop

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao who had promised to return to Delhi to build a consensus for an anti-BJP forum, reached the Capital on Friday, marking the beginning of his whirlwind tour of the country.

In the next fortnight he will be meeting AAP, TMC and Janata Dal (S) leaders. On April 11, during a day-long dharna of the Telangana State Cabinet along with all TRS law makers both in State Assembly and Parliament, Mr. Rao had said that he will bring together every non-BJP party to fight for introducing a legal backing for minimum support price. He had also said that he will be back in Delhi to initiate talks with the Opposition parties on the upcoming Presidential elections.

On Sunday, he will be heading to Chandigarh where along with Chief Ministers of Punjab Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister he will be distributing cheques to the families of 600 farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi who lost their lives in the farmers agitation.

On May 26 he is headed to visit Bengaluru to meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. Interestingly, he is also planning to make a pit stop at Ralegan Siddi to meet social activist Anna Hazare who spearheaded the anti-corruption movement in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This visit assumes importance because the TRS is aiming to construct an anti-BJP front without the Congress.

Later in the month he is also planning to visit West Bengal and Bihar, though so far, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has not his schedule for the two States. Sources said that during his visit to these two States will be meeting families of soldiers martyred in Galwan valley and extend them financial assistance.