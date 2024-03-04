GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extends support to teen battling blood cancer

March 04, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy comes to the rescue of a cancer patient who is in need a surgery. File

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy comes to the rescue of a cancer patient who is in need a surgery. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday stepped in to assist an 18-year-old Hyderabad resident battling blood cancer.

The patient Naveen Vadde’s medical condition was identified as Lymphoproliferative disorder by doctors at the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute. The urgency of the situation was brought to light on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by city-based activist Robin Zaccheus. In his post, Mr. Zaccheus revealed that the family had been advised to discharge the patient as the surgery was not covered under Aarogyasri, and its cost was anticipated to be significant. Highlighting the family’s financial struggles, Mr. Zaccheus appealed to the Telangana government for assistance in a bid to address the pressing requirement for the surgery.

“It’s painful to learn about Naveen, who is battling rare cancer at such a young age. I’ve directed the authorities to contact his family and make all necessary arrangements for treatment. The government will bear the expenses and make the necessary arrangements for the treatment.  I have asked the NIMS doctors to take special care of Naveen till he recovers completely. I sincerely wish Naveen to beat cancer and return to full health as early as possible.”, said Revanth Reddy in a tweet.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.