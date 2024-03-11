Telangana CM participates in Brahmotsavams at Yadagirigutta temple

March 11, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Konda Surekha offered prayers at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta on Monday as the 11-day Brahmostsavams of the temple began.

The Chief Minister was also accompanied by his wife Geetha and the couple performed a special puja amid chanting of Vedic hymns by the priests. He presented silk robes and mutyala talambralu to deities on behalf of the State government.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a traditional welcome by priests and the temple officials. Attired in the traditional dress, the CM and the ministers reached Yadagirigutta by helicopter. This is Mr. Reddy’s first visit to the temple after assuming power.

There was some furore raised over the seating arrangement of the dignitaries during the pooja. The Temple authorities, however, clarified that the apparent discrepancy was not intentional and due to the heavy rush of the VVIPs accompanying the Chief Minister.