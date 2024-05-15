Telangana CM ‘insulting’ power employees: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was insulting the Power department employees by pinning his ‘incompetence’ onto them for the problems being faced with regard to power supply.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad, Mr. Rao said the TRANSCO and GENCO employees were highly competent and they had worked hard to increase the power production from 7,700 MW to 20,000 MW in the last 10 years. “He is not capable of running a Government and blaming the officials for his faults,” he alleged.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had alleged that former Minister T. Harish Rao had created a mechanism within the electricity department to disrupt the power supply and blame the Government before the elections. He also said such employees have been identified and cases were also booked.

Mr. Rama Rao, who was reacting to the Chief Minister’s comments, said Mr. Reddy was still behaving like an opposition leader rather than a responsible Chief Minister. “When he was in opposition, he insulted policemen, IAS officers. Now, he insulting the Power companies,” he alleged.

Finance Minister should apologise

The BRS working president sought an apology from the Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for claiming ₹7 lakh crore debts on the State while the Reserve Bank of India figures reveal that the debt was only ₹3.87 lakh crores. The same Congress leaders who criticised the BRS Government for borrowing money were doing the same now. “We borrowed in the past to spend on infrastructure projects.”

Mr. Rama Rao said the conspiracies about Hyderabad by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come out after June 4 when the Parliament results will be out.

With regard to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate Constituency elections, he said it was a fight between a well-educated BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy and Congress candidate Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna, whom he termed as a ‘blackmailer.’ The educated will not send a ‘blackmailer’ to the Legislative Assembly, he claimed and asked the voters to be wary of such a development