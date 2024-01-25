GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM discusses Musi redevelopment plan with British High Commissioner

January 25, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy with the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on January 24, 2024. Also seen is I & PR Minister P. Srinivas Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy with the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on January 24, 2024. Also seen is I & PR Minister P. Srinivas Reddy. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy explained to the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis his Government’s plans for Musi river front development and said the project will be built along the lines of the Thames river in London.

During his conversation with Mr. Ellis who called on him at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the CM said that he had specially studied the management of Thames River and the development of the riverfront project during his recent trip to London.

Mr. Reddy said that the Government’s priority is the preservation of Musi river along with the development programmes on the banks of the river. The project will be built in such a way that it benefits more number of people without disturbing the existence of the natural resources and protecting the environment.

The British High Commissioner expressed happiness over the CM’s plan for development of the Musi river and promised that Britain will contribute to skill development and eco-tourism in the state. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari; special secretary to CM Ajith Reddy; British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen and others were present.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai Shelley Salehin also paid a courtesy call on Mr. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, a press release said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.