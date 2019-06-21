Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates Kaleshwaram project

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday dedicated one of the largest multi-stage and multi-purpose lift irrigation schemes, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which envisages irrigating over 37 lakh acres of new and existing ayacut in 21 districts of the State, to the nation.

Among those present were Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E.S.L. Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, besides several Cabinet colleagues of Mr. Rao, project engineers, executives and engineers of the work agencies and other equipment suppliers and bankers of the consortium that financed the project through a special purpose vehicle.

After performing Jala Sankalpa Mahotsava yagam and homam at the Medigadda barrage site, Mr. Rao explained to the visiting dignitaries the features of the project with the help of maps. A documentary on the making of the Kaleshwaram project was also screened on the occasion. They also went through a photo gallery on the project works.

After unveiling a pylon as a mark of inauguration with the help of remote control device, Mr. Rao performed the ritual of breaking a pumpkin, before offering flowers to river Godavari to let the water flow from the regulator located behind the Medigadda barrage. The other dignitaries broke coconuts as an auspicious offering. Later, they visited the other end (Maharashtra side) of the Medigadda barrage by travelling on a supplementary bridge constructed at the barrage.

They all visited the ground level of the Medigadda barrage before proceeding towards the helipad to reach Kannepally pump house site.