Telangana Chief Secretary reviews preparations for COVID-19 vaccine administration

As the vaccine for COVID-19 started arriving in the State, the Telangana Government has directed the district collectors to take steps to ensure that necessary arrangements were made at the identified launch sites in their respective districts in line with the operational guidelines issued to them. The arrangements should include measures for dealing with any cases of adverse effects on the people following administration of the vaccine.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked to the collectors to appoint Special Officers for each launch site and entrust them with the responsibility of overseeing the arrangements there. The Chief Secretary held video conference with district collectors on Tuesday to review preparations for Covid-19 vaccination following the instructions issued by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at a review meeting on Monday.

The Chief Secretary sensitised the district collectors about the importance of the programme in which all the healthcare workers, both government and private, would be administered the vaccine. The collectors were advised to keep reserve vaccinators at each site.

Steps should be taken to facilitate presence of pre-identified beneficiaries through network of district officials. Given the importance attached to the vaccination programme, the administration at district level should seek participation of public representatives at all levels.

He advised the collectors to schedule smaller number of beneficiaries on the first day and the number could be ramped up thereafter taking the experience of the first day into account.