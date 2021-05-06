Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister KCR mourns Ajit Singh’s death

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. File   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has mourned the death of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chowdary Ajit Singh.

He said Ajit Singh who was Cabinet Minister continued the proud legacy of his father Chowdary Charan Singh and was reputed as the farmers’ leader in the country. Ajit Singh had extended his wholehearted support to separate Telangana movement as also the political process of Telangana becoming a separate State.

The Chief Minister said people in Telangana would always remember those who supported their aspirations and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

