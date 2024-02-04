Telangana Cabinet decides to implement two more guarantees soon, CM to make announcement in budget session starting February 8

February 04, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has resolved to implement two more guarantees of the six guarantees promised by the Congress in the run up to the Parliament elections.

The government has already initiated the process to assess the financial impact of the two promises — 200 units of free power and supply of LPG cylinders at ₹500 each. The Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday gave its consent for conduct of caste census in the State.

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will announce the modalities for implementation of two more guarantees in the budget session of the Assembly starting February 8,” Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu said.

Briefing reporters about the proceedings of the more than five-hour-long Cabinet meeting, the ministers said the State Council of Ministers had resolved to change the official name of the State from TS to TG. “All the new vehicles will be registered in the name of TG forthwith. The names of the other institutions will also be changed accordingly,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy said.

He said the State’s self respect was not protected for the past 10 years due to the ‘dictatorial tendencies’ of the previous BRS government which never honoured the sentiments of those who fought for the separate Statehood movement. “The government has accordingly decided to change the nomenclature in tune with the aspirations of the people who fought for separate Telangana,” he said.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade 65 ITIs in the State to advanced training centres wherein new courses would be introduced in tune with the demands of of the industry to train the youth accordingly. The meeting approved allotment of 100 acre land to Telangana High Court and also discussed about remission of prisoners. “The Cabinet has decided to cleanse the symbols smacking arrogance of the previous dispensation and ensure that they reflected the aspirations of Telangana,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said.

The meeting also discussed the vacancies in the government posts and decided to take up an exercise to identify the posts which needed to be filled at the earliest. The government, Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Sridhar Babu said, was committed to fill all the vacancies in the government and exercise had been initiated in this direction.