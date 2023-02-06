Telangana Budget live updates | State Govt presents Budget 2023-24 with outlay of ₹2.9 lakh crore

An amount of Rs 17,700 crore is proposed for Dalit Bandhu scheme, said Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

February 06, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The Telangana Cabinet on February 5 approved the State Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is likely to be presented in the Assembly today.

The Assembly session began on February 3 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address in a joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council.