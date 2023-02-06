Finance Minister Harish Rao said Telangana’s GSDP annually grew at 12.60% between 2015-16 and 2020-21.
The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to increase from ₹1,12,162 in 2013-14 to ₹3,17,115 in 2022-23.
February 06, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:29 am IST
The Telangana Cabinet on February 5 approved the State Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is likely to be presented in the Assembly today.
The Assembly session began on February 3 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address in a joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council.
