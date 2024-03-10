GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana BJP leaders laud appointment of Hussain Naik to National ST Commission

The appointment comes in the wake of recent appointments to other national commissions, including the SC Commission, BC Commission, and Minority Commission

March 10, 2024 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP leaders, including State General Secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, ST Morcha in-charge Bangaru Shruti, and General Secretary Kalyan Naik, have expressed happiness over the appointment of Hussain Naik, former State president of BJP ST Morcha, as a member of the National ST Commission.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, they thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Jatothu Hussain Naik as a representative from Telangana in the National ST Commission. “This move will play a crucial role in advocating for the rights and welfare of the tribal communities in Telangana,” they said.

The appointment comes in the wake of recent appointments to other national commissions, including the SC Commission, BC Commission, and Minority Commission. The inclusion of representatives from Telangana in these commissions reflects the central government’s commitment to addressing regional concerns and ensuring equitable representation.

State BJP leaders emphasised the significance of this appointment, highlighting the importance given by the Central government to the welfare of Telangana’s tribal population.

