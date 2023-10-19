HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana BJP leader Indrasena Reddy appointed as Tripura Governor

Nallu Indrasena Reddy served as BJP president in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh from 2003 to 2007 and as the national secretary of the party BJP in 2014; Congress says its violation of poll code

October 19, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Nallu Indrasena Reddy. File photo

Nallu Indrasena Reddy. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior BJP leader and former MLA, Nallu Indrasena Reddy has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura.

The three-time MLA from Malakpet constituency has not been in the limelight for over a decade politically but has been active in the party circles. Born in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, he won as MLA from Malakpet in the 1983, 1985 and 1999 elections. He also served as the floor leader of the BJP in the combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Mr. Reddy also served as the president of the BJP in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh from 2003 to 2007 and as the national secretary of the BJP in 2014. Recently, he was appointed as a member of the BJP’s national executive committee. He is the second BJP leader to serve as the Governor from Telangana with Mr. Bandaru Dattatreya presently posted as the Governor of Haryana.

Senior leader from Andhra Pradesh, Kambham Haribabu, is presently serving as the Governor of Mizoram thus making three leaders from the two Telugu states appointed as Governors at the same time. Earlier, former BJP chief, V Rama Rao served as the Governor of Sikkim, while former Union Minister Ch. Vidya Sagar Rao was appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra during the NDA’s first term. All these leaders served as the state BJP chiefs.

Congress to take up with Election Commission

TPCC senior vice president and chairman of the party’s Election Commission Coordination Committee said the appointment of Mr. Indrasena Reddy will attract the Model Code of Conduct as he is from Telangana State which is going to elections.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, he said the appointment had been made to influence the voters in Telangana. He asked them to take the appropriate steps to withdraw his appointment.

Related Topics

executive (government) / Tripura

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.