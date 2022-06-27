Telangana adds 477 cases to COVID tally on Monday

Telangana recorded 477 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 7,99,532. As many as 25,989 samples were put to test and results of 653 were awaited.

Of the 477 new infections, the highest of 258 were from Hyderabad, followed by 107 from Rangareddy and 56 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

The active caseload stood at 3,960 as of Monday evening.