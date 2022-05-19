Teen detained for raping sister, impregnating her

Incident came to light when her mother took her to a clinic for abortion

A teenager from Bachupally has been detained for allegedly raping his 13-year-old sister on multiple occasions and impregnating her.

The incident came to light after their mother took the girl to a private maternity clinic in East Marredpally to terminate the pregnancy. The doctor refused the abortion and advised the mother to inform Child Line. The girl was later taken to Sakhi Centre, Medchal, for further assistance.

On May 17, a counsellor with District Child Protection Unit, Medchal-Malkajgiri, lodged a complaint with Bachupally police alleging that the girl’s brother raped her on several occasions over the past two years and she was 18 weeks pregnant. The victim did not reveal the heinous offence to her parents fearing her brother.

“As she missed her periods for the last few months, her mother took her to a corporate hospital at Gachibowli on May 10, where she was found 18 weeks pregnant. She was later taken to a private clinic for termination of pregnancy,” police said.

Police said that the boy lured his sister and forced himself on her in the absence of their parents. A case was registered under Sections 376(2)(i),(n) of IPC, and Section 6 of POCSO Act, and the boy was detained.