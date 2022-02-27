Techies, a Nigerian among 28 held for peddling and abusing ganja in Hyderabad

The arrested were part of three different gangs from Hyderabad

A private doctor, employees of Amazon, Hinduja Global Solutions, Cognizant, Deloitte, a student at the University of Hyderabad, and a Nigeria national were among 28 persons apprehended by the Hyderabad police’s Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on charges of peddling and abusing ganja and other narcotic substances, including MDMA, LSD blots and hash oil.

The arrested were part of three different gangs, from Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said on February 26.

In the first case, the sleuths of H-NEW along with Karkhana Police led by DCP Gummi Chakravarthy Reddy apprehended a Nigerian national Nicolas Olusola Rotimy (33), a resident of Alam Kuppam, Puducherry, and nine local drug peddlers along with six consumers who were found in illegal possession of narcotic substances. They seized 10 grams of MDMA, 100 grams of hash oil, and eight kilograms of ganja, all worth ₹5.4 lakh and nine mobile phones from their possession.

The other accused are Nikhil Shenoy (33), a hash oil peddler from Marredpally; Sone Rao (50), a ganja cultivator; Amar Singh (37), Ulhas Sable (25), Sakaram Sable (25), Goti Harisingh (50), ganja transporters from Mallapur in Adilabad district; Jawala Pandey (25), a stock market trader and drug supplier from Yapral; Aditya Rajan (34), an Assistant Manager at Apollo Health and Lifestyle, a drug peddler and consumer from Kakatiya Nagar and Jaya Balaji (25), a student and drug peddler from Kondapur.

The drug abusers who were arrested are Mohd. Madney, a doctor at Primera Hospital (28) from Banjara Hills; Sai Anirudh (33), founder of Contelligence IT Company from Madhapur; Kush Mishra (23), a Quality Analyst at Cognizant from Miyapur; Siddarth Vijay Kumaran (35), a Business Consultant at Deloitte and resident of Sherlingampally; Rohith Kumar (24), HR at Seneca Global IT company from Nizampet; Balaji Bhagavan Singh (29), account at Hinduja Global and resident of Gangaram, Mr. Anand said.

He said that Rotimy was selling MDMA to Jawala Panday, who in turn sold the contraband to Aditya Rajan. “Rajan supplied the drugs to Jaya Balaji, who was selling the same to IT employees and students addicted to the drugs,” he said. Sone Rao and Lakhan from Adilabad were cultivating ganja at Dharmavaram Village and were smuggling it to Jawala Pandey, Aditya Rajan and Jaya Balaji in the city.

In the second case, the H-NEW team along with S.R. Nagar police apprehended seven persons, including HCU student Sai Vignesh from Gajula Ramaram, who purchased LSD through the darknet and sold it to needy customers, mostly students. Other accused are Sai Chaitra, a student at Prathibha Degree College, Nagarjuna, a student at Avinash College of Commerce, Hemanth, Q C Associate in Novartis, Sai Balaji, a data operator at DXC Technologies, Anudeep, a software developer at i-Programmer, all residents of KPHB Colony, and Tejaswi Kumar, technical support, Tech Mahendra, and resident of Nizampet. The team seized 19 blots of LSD, a laptop and six mobile phones, all worth ₹ 3lakh from their possession. In another case, they arrested a drug Peddler and abusers, who were found in illegal possession of 2.5 kilograms of ganja.

The accused are Mahender Singh (35), a drug peddler from Dhoolpet, Lakhani Jiten (25), a collection executive at Gujarathi Social Welfare Society and resident of Kachiguda, Nudurupati Ramya Siddartha (30), a senior analyst at Deloitte and resident of Seethaphalmandi, Anish Kumar (35), a data engineer, at Amazon and resident of Gachibowli, and Chitukula Samar Simha Reddy (31), a supervisor at Safexpress Cargo Services and resident from Balanagar.