Tech-ing it beyond Hyderabad: IT Tower opened in Telangana’s Suryapet 

October 02, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Hyderabad

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday opened the IT Hub in Suryapet, a facility to host offices of IT firms developed as part of the State government’s stress on spurring IT growth beyond Hyderabad.

“Suryapet IT Hub Inaugurated: - catalyzing IT Growth in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of Telangana,” Mr.Rama Rao posted on X (formerly Twitter) after opening the facility along with Energy Minister G.Jagadish Reddy. The old collectorate office in Suryapet has been refurbished and will serve as the IT hub, supporting operations of 15 IT companies to begin with.

The State government is pursuing a vision to create 50,000 jobs in tier-II and tier-III cities. IT Towers have started functioning in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, and Nizamabad, and will create local employment as well as boost the local economy, Mr.Rama Rao said.

Communal harmony

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for an IT tower in Malakpet in the capital city, the Minister said with no incidents of communal disturbance in the nine years of BRS regime, Hyderabad has come to be a shining example of peace and harmony in the country.

Praising the Muslim community in front of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he appreciated how Muslim community leaders decided to postpone Milad-un-Nabi processions this year to facilitate Ganesh immersion. “This is what is known as Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb for which Hyderabad is famous,” he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the steering of BRS is in the hands of Mr.Owaisi, the Minister said: “BRS steering remains in the hands of Chief Minister KCR, while MIM’s is in the hands of Mr.Owaisi. BJP’s steering, however, is not in the hands of Prime Minister but with Adani.”

Mr.Rama Rao said the 21-storey IT Tower in Malakpet will come up on 11 acres with a built-up space of 15 lakh sq.ft., of which 5.5 lakh will be IT space. A release from the Minister’s office said it will be constructed at a cost of ₹700 crore by the State government and create about 50,000 IT jobs.

Mr.Owaisi said the IT Tower will serve as a reply to those who spoke disparagingly about Old City, and fulfill the aspirations of youth in the neighbourhood by generating thousands of jobs.