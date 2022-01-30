Teachers stage dharna

They were protesting against ‘arbitrary’ allotment of districts

Members owing allegiance to the Upadyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (UPSC) and the Joint Action Committee of the Teachers’ Organisations (JACTO) staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate in Khammam on Saturday demanding amendments to the GO 317 and transfers based on nativity.

Addressing the demonstration, the leaders representing various teachers’ unions demanded that the State government allow transfers on spouse grounds, mutual transfers and give priority to widows, single women and physically challenged categories in transfers.

The leaders also sought immediate resolution of the appeals made by the aggrieved teachers over recently effected transfers pending with the State government.

A host of senior leaders of the TSUTF, STF, TPTF and several other unions led the demonstration.