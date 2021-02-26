Telangana

TBGKS office-bearer booked for harassing woman

The TRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) Yellandu area vice-president Gaddam Venkateshwarlu was booked on the charges of harassing a woman over phone in Yellandu town.

Sources said the aggrieved woman, who is wife of an employee of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the local police against Venkateshwarlu charging the latter with harassing her by making repeated phone calls.

She submitted a phone conversation recording to the police to substantiate her charges, sources added.

Based on her complaint, the Yellandu police have registered a case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Venkateshwarlu and are investigating.

