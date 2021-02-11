Taste for tipple making many steer clear of jab

They believe they can’t have alcohol for 15-30 days post vaccine: Health officer

Many who missed their turn during the COVID-19 vaccination drive had fears and misconceptions about the vaccine as reason to stay away from the jab. But an unlikely reason has come to the notice of the State Health department.

Some people are not taking the vaccine since they believe that they have to keep away from alcohol for two weeks to a month after taking the jab. Health department officials have termed it as a misconception.

“Don’t take alcohol on the day of vaccination. You can lead your normal lifestyle, continue with eating and drinking habits on other days. We are not promoting alcohol. But it has come to the notice of the Health department that some are not taking the vaccine because of this misconception. We are clarifying that there is no relation between alcohol consumption and vaccination,” said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao addressing media at State Health Campus, Koti, on Wednesday afternoon.

In an attempt to encourage more people take the jab, the senior official said that he too ‘celebrated’ a couple of days after taking the vaccine. “I underwent vaccination day before yesterday. Out of happiness, I celebrated yesterday night. Take vaccine and celebrate after a gap of 24 hours,” said Dr Rao, who took Covaxin on Monday.