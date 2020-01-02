Talk on growing importance of AI in our lives

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an area increasingly becoming important in people’s lives,” said senior lecturer of the department of engineering, Manchester Metropolitan University, UK, Prasad VS Pannapalli. He was the main resource person for a seminar on AI at GITAM on Thursday.

He interacted with B.Tech students and provided an overview on AI and Machine Learning (ML).

GITAM has decided to offer AI, ML, Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, Data Sciences, VLSI Design, Robotics and Automation, Smart Manufacturing and Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, as specialisations in B.Tech programmes for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Artificial intelligence has become a way of life, improving marketing and advertising, e-commerce and more. It includes study of algorithms, signal processing, robotics and mathematical foundations. It will also focus on application verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, smart mobility and more,” Dr. Pannapalli elaborated.

The new programmes will allow students to become leaders in the field and help meet the growing demand for AI and ML experts in the industry, he said. He also explained how AI systems are designed, how they can be used to influence public and how to use them to be successful in future jobs.