HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Take up entrepreneurial initiatives, students told

October 29, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A speaker at the convocation of Dhruva College of Management.

A speaker at the convocation of Dhruva College of Management.

Dhruva College of Management organised its 27th convocation for the class of PGDM 2021-2023 in the presence of eminent luminaries.

M Srinivas Rao, CEO T-Hub; K. Pratap Reddy, director- Society for Entpp Devt & Agri Business Management; P V Lakshmipathi, director, ECGL, Indonesia, and K T Reddy, Dhruva governing board member graced the occasion and blessed the students.

The guests encouraged the students to take up entrepreneurial initiatives and take roles as an employer. S Pratap Reddy, founder-chairman, stressed upon emulating the cardinal principles of diligence, dignity, dhyana and dharma in their personal as well as corporate life.

The title of ‘The Valedictorian’ was awarded to Gottumukkala Bhavani while Md. Mohammad Furqaan Ahmed bagged gold medal in ‘Finance’. Other medal winners were Uppala Bindushri, Tumu Kusal Kedar, Gujja Laxmi Priya and Abbolla Bhavana Priya.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.