Take legal action against Chinna Jeeyar: Revanth  

He takes objection to Chinna Jeeyar’s comment on Sammakka and Sarallamma

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao remove the responsibilities of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy as Agamasastra Adviser of the Yadagiri Gutta temple construction.

In a tweet, Mr. Reddy said that Chinna Jeeyar Swamy insulted the devotional beliefs of the Telangana people with his uncalled-for comments on Sammakka and Saralamma, who are reverred and considered as the symbol of Telangana pride and culture.

Tagging a few pictures of the Chief Minister with the seer, he said the government should initiate legal action against him for hurting the sentiments of people.

The comments of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Sammakka and Saralamma that they were mere village goddesses and business was being done in their name had raised the hackles of the devotees who used various platforms to register their protest. Hindu devotees condemned the comments saying it was nothing but planting seeds of animosity between different groups among Hindus.

The video, which is not a recent one, has suddenly appeared on the social media platforms leading to a storm.