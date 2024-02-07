Tadoba-Kawal conservation reserve approved by SBWL

February 07, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Board for Wildlife, during its meeting on Tuesday, has approved a proposal by the Forest Department to declare the corridor area between Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Kawal Tiger Reserve as a conservation reserve.

The proposals will soon be sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. Once the process is completed, the 1,492-square kilometre area in Kagaznagar and Asifabad divisions will be a conservation reserve, with increased protection and conservation measures.

A proposal for a bison sanctuary in Sathupally and Kinnerasani forests too was discussed in the meeting, as the number of the animals has increased in the region.

The Board has also approved a pending proposal for increasing the compensation amount given to the kin of the persons who die in wild animal attacks, from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Also discussed was the proposal to pay compensation for deaths by snakebite. Minister Konda Surekha, who chaired the meeting, asked officials to study the policies adopted by other States in this regard and submit a report.

A total of 19 proposals for improving mobile phone connectivity to remote areas have received the stamp of approval, while five proposals within the core area of tiger reserves have been rejected. Ms. Surekha said wildlife conservation is as important as providing connectivity in forest areas.

The Minister asked officials to prepare guidelines on the use of elephants on special occasions. The Forest Department has received several requests for No-Objection Certificate for bringing the pachyderms from the neighbouring States of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for religious functions and other events. A total of 50 such requests were granted over the past three years, officials informed.

Also discussed in the meeting was the possibility of provision for animal passages from under the national and State highways proposed through protected areas. The Roads & Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments made suggestions for reduced height of the passages.

Prevention of forest fires, salaries to the outsourcing staff and tiger trackers, duties and responsibilities of the standing committee, development activities in wildlife areas, construction of 4G mobile towers, optical fibre connectivity, construction of roads, community based eco tourism were other aspects discussed in the meeting. A presentation was made by the management of the Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves.