T-Hub rolls out next batch of accelerator for startups

Under T-Angel, qualified startups stand to get upto Rs.50 lakh from angel investors.

Tech startup incubator T-Hub is inviting applications from startups for the second batch of acceleration programme T-Angel.

Around 15-20 tech startups are to be shortlisted for the 45-day programme that will commence in July. They will be shortlisted after an extensive screening process by a committee of investors and mentors. Startups from across India can apply. Applications will close on June 30.

The acceleration programme will focus on understanding and resolving two key constraints or pain points of a startup’s business operations hindering their prospects of raising capital. T-Angel will be supported by angel investors who will collectively invest upto ₹50 lakh, in three tranches, in each of the qualified startups, a release from T-Hub said.

CEO of T-Hub Ravi Narayan said with only a small percentage of startups successful in raising funding it has become important to make the entrepreneurs aware of what angel investors are looking for. “T-Angel's existence has been smartly tailored to solve this issue. T-Hub believes there are plenty of technology startups that are investment-ready provided they learn the fundamentals from an investor perspective,” he said.

T-Hub will undertake an in-depth assessment of the startup’s business plan and based on that a customised work plan will be developed for each of the startups, with specific interventions. Thereafter, the shortlisted startups will undergo intensive training by subject matter experts/consultants to help make them investment ready.

The programme is for early-stage startups with a Market Viable Product or a prototype. The company should be incorporated, operating in India and into development of software/hardware or employs technology to change the way a traditional business or set of business operations is carried out, the release said.