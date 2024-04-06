GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Symposium to debate higher education crisis in Telangana at KU on April 8

April 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Kakatiya University Retired Teachers Association (KURTA), Warangal, is set to host a symposium titled ‘Status and Strengthening of Higher Education and Universities in Telangana’ on Monday (April 8) at Kakatiya University (KU) campus.

According to the organisers, among the 17 state-run universities, issues such as shortages of faculty members, financial constraints, absence of permanent vice-chancellors and inadequate infrastructure persist. Notably, the previous government allocated a mere 6.7% of total expenditure to the education sector, significantly lower compared to many other states in India.

The symposium will  discuss key topics including budget allocation, recruitment practices, infrastructural development, critique of NEP-2020, course restructuring, blended learning approaches, skill development, administrative reforms, vice-chancellor selection procedures and oversight of the private education sector.

Distinguished resource persons such as Sukhdev Thorat, Justice Sudarshan Reddy, G. Haradopal, Shivalinga Prasad, P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, M. Kodandaram, R. Limbadri, along with representatives from research organisations and industry, will contribute to the discussions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.