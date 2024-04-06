Symposium to debate higher education crisis in Telangana at KU on April 8

April 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - WARANGAL

Kakatiya University Retired Teachers Association (KURTA), Warangal, is set to host a symposium titled ‘Status and Strengthening of Higher Education and Universities in Telangana’ on Monday (April 8) at Kakatiya University (KU) campus.

According to the organisers, among the 17 state-run universities, issues such as shortages of faculty members, financial constraints, absence of permanent vice-chancellors and inadequate infrastructure persist. Notably, the previous government allocated a mere 6.7% of total expenditure to the education sector, significantly lower compared to many other states in India.

The symposium will discuss key topics including budget allocation, recruitment practices, infrastructural development, critique of NEP-2020, course restructuring, blended learning approaches, skill development, administrative reforms, vice-chancellor selection procedures and oversight of the private education sector.

Distinguished resource persons such as Sukhdev Thorat, Justice Sudarshan Reddy, G. Haradopal, Shivalinga Prasad, P.L. Vishweshwar Rao, M. Kodandaram, R. Limbadri, along with representatives from research organisations and industry, will contribute to the discussions.