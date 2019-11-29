Telangana

Sweaters distributed to schoolchildren in Telangana’s Jodeghat

Former advisor in Union Finance Ministry Mohan Guruswamy handing over a sweater to a student of Jodeghat school at Jodeghat in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday.

Former advisor in Union Finance Ministry Mohan Guruswamy handing over a sweater to a student of Jodeghat school at Jodeghat in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S_HARPALSINGH

Former Advisor to Union Finance Ministry and well known columnist, Secunderabad-based Mohan Guruswamy, on Friday distributed sweaters to some 400 students of the Satellite Learning Centres of Babejhari and Jodeghat in Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. This is the second year in succession when he gave away warm clothing to the students of primary schools. He came to the historic Jodeghat village along with his cousin and philanthropist Ranjit Vishwanath from the USA who also distributed school bags to students of the Tokyan Movvad primary school.

