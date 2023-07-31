Surge in child and adolescent mental health issues post-COVID, say experts

July 31, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Experts from the medical field have said that post-COVID, there has been a surge in mental health problems among children and adolescents with one out of every four suffering from some kind of mental illness.

Experts discussed the alarming rise in mental health problems on Sunday at the inauguration of Indlas Child Guidance Clinic (ICGC) at Gachibowli.

Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospital, highlighted the concerning factors contributing to this surge in mental health issues among the youth. He noted that excessive addiction to mobile phones, the internet, gambling, drugs, and alcohol, along with childhood mania, suicidal tendencies, and speech problems, are on the rise among children. Dr. Reddy emphasised that psychological treatment for young patients demands a multi-faceted approach. Beyond doctors, a team of specialised professionals, including speech therapists, occupational therapists, special educators, clinical psychologists, and others, are required to provide comprehensive care.

The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, creating a friendly and supportive environment for those seeking help with mental disorders. Chairman Dr. Indla Rama Subba Reddy assured that well-trained treatment specialists would be available consistently to cater to the needs of patients.