Supreme Court grants relief to eight TSSPDCL employees

March 03, 2024 12:47 am - hyderabad

The Supreme Court has directed the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) to allow four junior accounts officers and four assistant engineers (electrical) appointed by the latter in May 2018 through a recruitment process to continue in service without any interruption.

According to the judgment dated February 22, a Division Bench as well as the Single Judge of the Telangana High Court had faulted the selection process and set aside the appointments. However, the Supreme Court has set aside the High Court verdict stating that interfering with the selection process was not correct.

Of the 12 petitioners who moved the Supreme Court, one was already appointed and continuing in service and appointment of the remaining three has been denied on the ground that they are not qualified and are outside the zone of consideration.