Supporters thronged BJP meet venue since morning

They came in groups by buses, trains, and private vehicles

Ardent supporters of the BJP started to arrive at Parade Grounds five to six hours before the commencement of Vijaya Sankalp Sabha here on Sunday evening. They stood patiently at Gate Number 9, one of the gates marked for public entry, from around 11 a.m. enquiring when would they be let in.

Gangaram, a farmer from Pochampadu in Nizamabad, said though a vehicle was arranged from his village to Parade Grounds, he had chosen to come by bus early in the morning in the hope of getting a seat in the front rows near the dais. “It is a rare opportunity to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other stalwarts on one stage,” he said.

There were many others like him, who had come from other districts, waiting at the gate. C. Rajappa from Zaheerabad said he had come six hours ahead of the meeting as he was fond of the BJP. “I want to express my support,” he said, holding a photo copy of the Aadhaar Card, anticipating that he would be asked for an ID proof.

More people gathered at the gate by noon.

However, the crowd started to swell from early evening. People came in groups by buses, trains, and private vehicles. The roads leading to the ground were filled with the party supporters who wrapped their necks with a saffron scarf.

All seats occupied

Chairs in the ground started to be occupied from around 4.30 p.m. as people were allowed after frisking. Within an hour all the chairs were occupied and those who arrived later had to stand or sit on the ground and watch the screens arranged there. The flow of people continued till late evening.

Thousands of party supporters broke into a loud cheer whenever prominent leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived on the stage. The crowd broke into another round of cheer when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived.

When the PM’s speech was set to end, people started to leave. A group from Vikarabad that was pacing to the exit said they had to catch a train. Another group from Mahbubnagar that had come in two vehicles was leaving early as they were worried of heavy traffic jams thereafter.