Support to COVID positive journalists

Money credited to their accounts

Telangana State Media Academy has extended aid of ₹ 20,000 each to three journalists from the State working in New Delhi and one in Gadwal after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Five journalists in Mahbubnagar and four in Gadwal who were put in home quarantine were also sanctioned ₹ 10,000 each, a release of Academy Chairman Allam Narayana said. He added that the amount was credited to their bank accounts.

