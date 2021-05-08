Sultan Bazaar Additional Inspector, wife killed in road accident

The couple along with their son Sahasa were returning to Hyderabad from Suryapet, when the accident took place around 1.20 a.m. near Brilliant College.

A police inspector and his wife were killed, while their seven-year-old son suffered injuries in a road accident on Vijayawada Highway (NH-65) at Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad in the little hours of Saturday.

Sundari Laxman (39), a sub-inspector of the 2009 batch, who was promoted to the rank of inspector, was posted as Additional Inspector at Sultan Bazaar Police Station. His wife Jhansi (33) was a home-maker.

The couple along with their son Sahasa were returning to Hyderabad from Suryapet, their native place when the accident took place around 1.20 a.m. near Brilliant College on the National Highway.

As per the police, Jhansi who was driving the car crashed into a lorry moving in the same direction. Lorry driver Kamal suddenly applied brakes as a result the victim lost control and rammed into it. The impact of the accident was such that both Laxman and Jhasi suffered severe bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The car got mangled completely.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against lorry driver Laxman, who was taken into custody for questioning. The couple’s bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Jhansi learnt driving recently and a license was issued to her only last year.