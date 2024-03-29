GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Subedari police arrest one person in Group-I job scam, search on for eight accomplices  

March 29, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

P. Laxma Reddy
Hanamkonda ACP Devender Reddy along with Inspector Satyanarayana Reddy and others during a press meet at Subedari PS on Friday.

Hanamkonda ACP Devender Reddy along with Inspector Satyanarayana Reddy and others during a press meet at Subedari PS on Friday.

In a significant development, the Subedari police arrested a person in connection with a fraudulent job scam related to Group-I jobs and seized articles, including gold ornaments worth ₹25 lakh from him.

The police are also searching for eight other accused in the case.

Addressing a press meet at the Subedari police station here on Friday, Hanamkonda ACP Devender Reddy said that the accused, Kotha Veeresham, 54, a native of Pinnavari Street in Warangal, who resides in West Marredpally, Secunderabad, was taken into custody at Adalat Junction in Hanamkonda on Thursday while he was moving suspiciously. During the questioning, the police had learned about his involvement in a major job scam.

The ACP stated that Veeresham, along with his son Gopinath and others, cheated unsuspected people by promising Group-I cadre jobs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and duped people to the tune of ₹4.50 crore. They obtained ₹2.50 crore from one Varala Sridevi, wife of late Bhaskar Rao (Additional SP) of Subedari locality, in 2020, promising that her son would secure a Group-I job, but they deceived her.

Following a complaint, the police registered case (No. 599/2023) under Sections 420, 506 R/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code, and launched the probe.

During interrogation, Veeresham reportedly confessed to his involvement in the scam, collaborating with his son Gopinath, associate Guduru Panan Kumar and his wife Venkata Padmaja of LB Nagar, Hyderabad, Pavan’s relative Utukuri Srinivasa Rao from Khammam, who is an advocate by profession, Butchibabu alias Butchaiah, a small-time politician from Andhra Pradesh, Boinpally Ravinder Rao, a relative of the chairman of a private medical college in Karimnagar, Kotha Arundathi (Veeresham’s wife), and Kotha Pujitha (Veeresham’s daughter), who are also accused in the case, are currently absconding.

Subedari Inspector Satyanaryana Reddy was present at the press meet.

