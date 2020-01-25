CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology as part of the ‘Jigyasa’ programme, where school students interact with scientists for extending their classroom learning with that of a well-planned research laboratory-based learning, was conducted with Telangana State Model School of Palamakula village in Rangareddy district.
Forty-five students from 10, 11 &12th classes participated in the two-day residential programme from Jan.23 to 24, where they were explained live projects relating to developing remunerative and sustainable R&D solutions for transforming waste, biomass and fossil fuels into energy and value-added products, DNA extraction of bacteria E coli, etc. They were shown videos about disease modelling of vector borne diseases.
