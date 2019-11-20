Students found taking ganja at NIT hostel

Registrar of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal S. Goverdhan Rao has said that during the routine checking of hostel rooms on the intervening night of October 26 and 27, some students were found with ganja.

On detailed inquiry, twelve students were found to be in a state of intoxication. Later, the disciplinary committee inquired into the incident and the students confessed to have taken small quantities of ganja for the first time.

The report of the committee has been received but a final decision on penalty on the students concerned will be taken shortly. According to sources, ganja was not seized from the hostel or institute premises. The management reiterated that NIT Warangal follows a zero tolerance policy towards consumption of drugs.