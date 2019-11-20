Students found taking ganja at NIT hostel

Registrar of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal S. Goverdhan Rao has said that during the routine checking of hostel rooms on the intervening night of October 26 and 27, some students were found with ganja.
On detailed inquiry, twelve students were found to be in a state of intoxication. Later, the disciplinary committee inquired into the incident and the students confessed to have taken small quantities of ganja for the first time.
The report of the committee has been received but a final decision on penalty on the students concerned will be taken shortly. According to sources, ganja was not seized from the hostel or institute premises. The management reiterated that NIT Warangal follows a zero tolerance policy towards consumption of drugs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.