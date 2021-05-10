State’s COVID tally crosses 5-lakh mark

4,826 new cases, 32 deaths reported; just about 66,000 samples tested

Over 14 months since the first coronavirus case was detected in the State, the number of COVID-19 infections crossed the 5-lakh mark on Monday. During the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Monday, a total of 4,826 positive cases were reported, taking the tally to 5,02,187.

With 32 more deaths reported, the total fatalities have gone up to 2,771. According to a bulletin issued by the Public Health Department on the status of COVID-19 cases in the State, another 7,754 infected persons were declared recovered, taking the total recoveries to 4,35,619 or 86.94% as against 82.3% at the national level.

The active cases in the State stood at 62,797. Although the government has taken up fever survey across the State, the number of samples tested on Monday were 65,923, just over half the tests done on April 20 (at 1,30,105). Reports of 2,345 samples were awaited at the time of issuing the bulletin.

The Greater Hyderabad region and its surrounding areas continue to contribute maximum cases every day as 723 positive cases were reported on Monday followed by 324 in Medchal-Malkajigir and 302 in Rangareddy. Other major contributors included districts like Nalgonda (295), Warangal Urban (242), Nagarkurnool (208), Karimnagar (207), Khammam (205), Suryapet (191), Vikarabad (182) and Siddipet (161).

Besides, the number of cases is also high in Peddapalli (144), Mancherial (142), Jagtial (129), Mahabubnagar (126) and Mahabubabad (117). Only Narayanpet district reported single-digit cases (5) on Monday and in the 16 remaining districts, the cases reported were in the range of 42 to 99.

The number of micro-containment zones which were 112 on Sunday went up to 121 on Monday with Hyderabad having the maximum such localities (20) followed by 16 in Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad and 12 each in Siddipet and Warangal Urban districts.