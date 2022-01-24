State to have 20 more blood storage centres

Blood storage centres would be established at 20 more locations by the Telangana Health department. Each would cost ₹ 12 lakh. They would come up in 12 districts at Community Health Centres, Area Hospitals. The decision was taken at a review meeting held by Health Minister T Harish Rao with health officials i here on Monday. Currently, there are 57 blood banks and 51 blood storage centres in the State. Works for new medical colleges, repairs at existing hospitals, fever survey and COVID-19 vaccination too were discussed at the meeting.

An amount of ₹ 10.84 crore is being allotted for repairs and around 13 health facilities, works at labour rooms, electrical and sewage works would be taken up in the coming days.

The health facilities are located in 14 districts: Nalgonda, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool, Medak, and others.

Chairman of TSMIDC Errolla Srinivas, Principal secretary of Health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, and others were present at the meeting.